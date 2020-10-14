JAMES DIXON

JAMES ALVIN DIXON (Age 61)
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Cynthia Dixon; father of Jillian Marie Dixon; son of James P. Dixon and the late Hallie B. Dixon; brother of Brian A. Dixon. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church at a later date. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
or American Diabetes Association
