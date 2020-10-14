1/
JAMES DIXON
JAMES ALVIN DIXON (Age 61)  
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Cynthia Dixon; father of Jillian Marie Dixon; son of James P. Dixon and the late Hallie B. Dixon; brother of Brian A. Dixon. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church at a later date. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
