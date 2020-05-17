The Washington Post

JAMES DOCKETT (1931 - 2020)
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
JAMES LLEWELLYN DOCKETT  
1931-2020  

On April 21, 2020, James of Brandywine, MD passed away after a brief illness. James known as "Jim" or "Jimbo" was the son of the late William Nathan and Mary M. Dockett of Brandywine, MD and leaves to cherish his memory his sister Hermione Dockett Reynolds. James is preceded in death by his siblings Isaac, Phillip, Charlotte and Ward "Mac" Dockett of Brandywine, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. REST IN PEACE "JIMBO" Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
