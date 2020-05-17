JAMES LLEWELLYN DOCKETT
1931-2020
On April 21, 2020, James of Brandywine, MD passed away after a brief illness. James known as "Jim" or "Jimbo" was the son of the late William Nathan and Mary M. Dockett of Brandywine, MD and leaves to cherish his memory his sister Hermione Dockett Reynolds. James is preceded in death by his siblings Isaac, Phillip, Charlotte and Ward "Mac" Dockett of Brandywine, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. REST IN PEACE "JIMBO" Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD.