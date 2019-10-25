

Dr. James A. Donaldson

(Age 78)



Passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home in Washington, DC. He was born in Madison County, Florida, son of the late Oliver and Audrey Donaldson. He spent most of his career as a mathematics professor at Howard University (1971-2016) serving as Head of the Math Department for 18 years then as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for over 12 years.

He was an active member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Church throughout his years in Washington, DC. James was preceded in death by two sisters, Theora Donaldson Nickson and Julia Donaldson; and six brothers: Oliver Donaldson Jr., Rufus Donaldson, Clarence Donaldson, Chandler Donaldson, Enoch Donaldson, and Joseph Donaldson. He leaves to cherish fond memories: one brother, Albert Donaldson of Madison, Florida; one sister, Ollie M. Wall of Wake Forest, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Henry G. Wall, Jr. of Wake Forest, North Carolina; four sisters-in-law, Louise Donaldson and Dorothy Jean Donaldson of Wilmington, Delaware, Eula Donaldson, and Josephine Donaldson of Madison, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends around the world.

Washington, DC Services: Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Cramton Auditorium on the campus of Howard University. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Howard University: https:// giving.howard.edu