James P. Ducibella, Sr.,
Died April 9, 2019, two weeks shy of his 101st birthday. Raised in Danbury, CT, he was an Army
veteran from World War II
. He earned a Master's degree in Commercial Science from Benjamin Franklin University, and worked for Cushwa Brick and Building Supply and as comptroller and credit manager for Potomac Valley Brick and Supply Company. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Marie A. Ducibella. He is survived by his son, James, Jr., (Sue), granddaughters Stephanie Alexander (Frank) and Katherine Alexander (Ted), and great-grandson, Miles Alexander Victor. Visitation is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, with funeral Mass Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring.