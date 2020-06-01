JAMES DUCKETT, SR. "Herman" Fort Washington, Maryland
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, entered into his eternal rest. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughter Bonita J. (Greg) Bell, son James B. Duckett, Jr. and daughter DeBora M. Duckett. He is also survived by granddaughter Stormi (Michael) Duckett-Peay and a host of other relatives and loved ones. His private funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Streaming link can be accessed by going to the Marshall-March Funeral Home website. His military internment will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be conducted on a future date as a celebration of life.www.marshallmarchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.