Of McLean, VA died on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Duffey; father of James D. "Jimmy" Duffey III; son of the late James Duffey, Sr. and Gertrude "Scully" Duffey; brother of Cathy Whelan Duffey, Stephen Duffey, Brian Duffey and the late Megan Smith and Alexandra Duffey. His also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Duffey was Senior Vice President, Everis USA. Prior to starting his own consulting firm, Duff Consulting, Mr. Duffey spent 24 years at Electronic Data Systems Corporation (EDS) from 1983 to 2007. He was vice president and general manager of Global Supply Chain Management.

Mr. Duffey also spent 12 years in Europe leading the EDS Iberian and Italian strategic business units (SBUs). Mr. Duffey is fluent in Spanish, and he presided over the signing of Petrogal, Portugal's largest outsourcing contract. Prior to the establishment of separate business units, he served as country manager for Spain and Portugal for two years. Mr. Duffey's team also designed, implemented, and operated the results system for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Duffey was vice president and general manager, public sector, at Dell, Inc. In this capacity, Mr. Duffey was responsible for all hardware sales in Dell's public sector, which included all sales in the federal, state and local, education and healthcare markets in the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Duffey served the Commonwealth of Virginia as Secretary of Technology.

Mr. Duffey had been very active in the Northern Virginia business community. He served as vice chair of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) from 2006 to 2009 and was an NVTC Board member. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the George Mason University Foundation and the Executive Committee of the Kidney Foundation. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, AFCEA International, ITAA-Public Sector (TechAmerica), and the Hoop Dreams Scholarship fund. In 2008, Mr. Duffey was chairman of the Kidney Ball Executive Committee.

Mr. Duffey earned his Juris Doctor degree at New England School of Law, Boston, Mass., after attending the University of Virginia, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Old Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Pulmonary Critical Care Unit, Boston, MA.