

James Michael Dunn

July 16, 1985 - April 30, 2020



James Michael Dunn died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 34. "No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. Mike, you were gone before we knew it, and only the higher powers knows why." He was a young man of few words, but he had a spirit that was immensely full of love and kindness. He was always there to lend a helping hand and never asked for anything in return. He lived by his favorite saying, "Mama didn't raise a quitter." The outdoors was a giant playground for Mike because he loved skateboarding, hiking, snowboarding, and kayaking anything that would cause any parent constant worry. Obviously as a young person, he loved his video games, especially after playing the game, Mario Kart, he would play the song, "All I Do Is Win." Music was a part of his life, he played guitar/bass and a couple of his favorite songs were, "Book of Love" by Peter Gabriel and "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince. His smile and big heart were infectious and will be forever missed.

His future was so encouraging, as he was enthusiastically planning for his wedding that would have taken place this October to the love of his life, Leighann Kern.

Mike's love for his friends and family was one of the greatest joys of his life. He loved anything that reminded him of his Oma (Annemarie Thompson) and was very protective over the German kitchen witches that he inherited. He enjoyed talking politics with his Opa (George Thompson). Mike's mouth would water when he knew that his Grammy (Jane Dunn), was making as he called them "Nana cupcakes." Mike adored his Pop Pop (Frank Dunn, Sr), who spoiled him by always telling him, "If Grammy says no, come ask Pop Pop."

On his mother's side, Mike is survived by his two moms, Kim and Toni Thompson; his brother, Christopher Hanson; sister-in-law, Sarah Hanson; his Opa, George Thompson; Uncle Ben Thompson; Aunt Chris Thompson. He was preceded in death by his Oma, Annemarie Thompson.

On his father's side, Mike is survived by his father, Frank Dunn; Aunt Jean Porter; Uncle Daniel Porter; cousin, Aaron Porter; cousin, Collin Porter; Uncle Andrew Dunn; Aunt Cheri Dunn; cousin, Brittany Dunn. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Dunn Sr.; grandmother, Jane Dunn.

There will be a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mike's favorite charity, Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882