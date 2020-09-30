JAMES PATRICK DURKIN, II
Died in Atlanta on September 25, 2020 at age 77. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Jim graduated from Catholic University and received his M.D. degree from Georgetown University. He practiced adult and child psychiatry in Northern Virginia and later in the Atlanta area. He was generous, free-thinking, and gregarious; a vegetarian and a cosmetologist who cut hair at homeless shelters. He painted, played guitar, raised pigeons, spoke Spanish, did birdwatching, and was a skilled ham radio operator. He loved studying and learning, riding his elliptical bike, climbing Stone Mountain, swimming, taking long walks in his neighborhood, and discussing current events. Jim is survived by his wife, psychiatrist Constance McKee; sons, James and Craig Durkin, grandson, Sean Durkin; siblings Carol Dunne, Jerome Durkin, Brian Durkin, and Gina Balseca. A virtual memorial service will be held at 12 noon on October 17, 2020 EDT. Email cjmckee71@hotmail.com
for link. Donations in his memory may be made to Craig's non-profit for the food insecure: www.concrete-jungle.org
.