

James A. Eberle (Age 75)



Passed away on February 7, 2019 due to complications of dementia. After a long career as a writer at American Bankers Association, Mr. Eberle retired. He was the loving father of Amy L. Bray and her husband Kevin, Kristin A. Panousos and her husband James, and Katie A. Pelosi and her husband Rob; beloved brother of Patricia and Nancy Eberle; cherished grandfather of Christina L., and Christopher J. Panousos.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, February 11 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. A guest book is available at