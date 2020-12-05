1/1
JAMES EDWARD DELLINGER JR.
JAMES EDWARD DELLINGER, JR.  March 5, 1930 - December 2, 2020  
On December 2, 2020 James "Jim" Dellinger, age 90, of Fairfax City passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Catherine of 70 years; his four children, Debbie Caspari, Jim Dellinger III, Robin Dellinger, and Denise Stalnaker; his six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was a barber, a teacher and retired as a Principal from FCPS after 27 years. Jim was very active in his church, the Lions Club and participated in numerous other volunteer activities. He loved his music and played a variety of musical instruments. Jim was a wonderful, caring, kind, gentle man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services December 8, 2020. Online condolences may be sent at demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
