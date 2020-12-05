On December 2, 2020 James "Jim" Dellinger, age 90, of Fairfax City passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Catherine of 70 years; his four children, Debbie Caspari, Jim Dellinger III, Robin Dellinger, and Denise Stalnaker; his six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was a barber, a teacher and retired as a Principal from FCPS after 27 years. Jim was very active in his church, the Lions Club and participated in numerous other volunteer activities. He loved his music and played a variety of musical instruments. Jim was a wonderful, caring, kind, gentle man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services December 8, 2020. Online condolences may be sent at