EDWARDS James B. Edwards, Jr. (Age 94) Passed away in Arlington, VA on January 27, 2020. James was born April 5, 1925 in Norfolk, VA to James B. and Anna Odessa Edwards. In World War II, he was a Combat Engineer in General Patton's Third Army in The Battle of the Bulge. After graduating from the University of Virginia, he served in government and private industry in a variety of fields including the securities business and research and development. In the 1960s he started and managed the Navy's supergun program - Gunfighter. In the 1970s, he started the Edwards Car Company (ECCO), which designed and manufactured the specialty car, March Hare. He worked for several think tanks in Washington DC area. He is the author of The Great Technology Race, Hitler: Stalin's Stooge, There is a Silver Bullet, Silver Bullets II, Something Unexpected and Terrible and Cabbage and Kings. He also wrote and composed the musical Shelter inspired by the Mike Snyder Place. The inurnment and services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Drive, Arlington, VA 22211.The inurnment and services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Drive, Arlington, VA 22211.



