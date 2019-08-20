JAMES WILBERT ELLERBEE
On August 6, 2019 at 9:254 a.m. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, loving uncle and friends, James W. Ellerbe suddenly passed away. He leaves behind loving wife Bobbie Ellerbee; devoted daughter, Apryle Saahir; a cherished granddaughter and grandpup, Najah and Suki Saahir; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel 5538 Marlboro Pike, and on Friday, August 23 for funeral services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victorious of Life Faith Church, 7110 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747. Rev. Ronald Langley, Officiating. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD with Military Honors.