JAMES ELLERBEE

Notice
JAMES WILBERT ELLERBEE  

On August 6, 2019 at 9:254 a.m. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, loving uncle and friends, James W. Ellerbe suddenly passed away. He leaves behind loving wife Bobbie Ellerbee; devoted daughter, Apryle Saahir; a cherished granddaughter and grandpup, Najah and Suki Saahir; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel 5538 Marlboro Pike, and on Friday, August 23 for funeral services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victorious of Life Faith Church, 7110 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747. Rev. Ronald Langley, Officiating. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD with Military Honors.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
