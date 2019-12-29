JAMES MICHAEL ELLIS
James Michael Ellis, of Rockville, MD, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lydia Guevara Ellis; father of Michael Angelo Ellis and Patrick Paul Ellis (Heather); grandfather of Abigail, Annabelle, and Michael Ellis; son of the late Angelo James Ellis and the late Patricia Duke Ellis, brother of Patricia (Lawrence), Christopher, and Mark (Susan). James served for some time in the DC Air National Guard and as Vice President of AJ Ellis Construction. Visitation will be January 3, 2020, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.; reception to follow at Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, MD. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.