James F. Denton



We regret to inform our members of the passing of Lifetime member James F. Denton, Book #1022720 on May 16, 2019. Brother James became a Rodman 201 Iron Worker in October 1979. Viewing held May 21, at 6 to 8 p.m., at Joyner Funeral Home Wilson, NC. Gravesite burial at Hayes Family Cemetery May 22nd at 11 a.m.

Brother James will be greatly missed by all. Official DBF #180