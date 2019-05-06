

James F. Ryan

(Age 84)



Of Laurel, MD, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born June 26, 1934 in Carbondale, PA to the late Peter and Romaine Ryan, he graduated from Honesdale High School and honorably served our country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Bendix Corporation and Lockheed Martin. He also worked at the Capital Centre and retired from the Verizon Center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delilah A. Ryan, daughters, Irene Ryan, Lisa Buswell (Jay), son, David Ryan, step daughters, Teri Mallonee (Russ), Susan Isom, Delores Miller (Mark). He is also survived and loved by many nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Ralph Parrish, son, Bobby Ryan, step daughter, Debbie (Loveless) Bone, step grandson, Michael Bone, step great-grandson, Noah Smith and great-nephew, Kyle Parrish.

He enjoyed reading, traveling and sports. He was an avid fan of the Capitals, Redskins, Nationals, Nittany Lions, and the Fighting Irish.