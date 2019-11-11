James Warren Falk
Of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Morristown, NJ, died November 6, 2019. Born December 31, 1924, New York City, son of Sam and Fannye (Koenig) Falk. Jim leaves his beloved wife Carol; children and spouses, Jonathan (Laura), Ken (Donna), and Alice; grandchildren and spouses, Joshua (Kate), Annie (Avery), Seth (Lauren), and Eli (Amanda); cherished great-granddaughters Harper and Mara; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Jane. Contributions in his memory may be made to Morristown & Morris Township Library, 1 Miller Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960, or ACLU of Indiana, 1031 East Washington St., Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46202. No service planned. Complete obituary at https://www.funeralchoices.com
.