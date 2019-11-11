The Washington Post

JAMES FALK (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FALK.
Service Information
Old Town Funeral Choices
1205 Belle Haven Rd
Alexandria, VA
22307
(703)-465-1800
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Warren Falk  

Of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Morristown, NJ, died November 6, 2019. Born December 31, 1924, New York City, son of Sam and Fannye (Koenig) Falk. Jim leaves his beloved wife Carol; children and spouses, Jonathan (Laura), Ken (Donna), and Alice; grandchildren and spouses, Joshua (Kate), Annie (Avery), Seth (Lauren), and Eli (Amanda); cherished great-granddaughters Harper and Mara; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Jane. Contributions in his memory may be made to Morristown & Morris Township Library, 1 Miller Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960, or ACLU of Indiana, 1031 East Washington St., Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46202. No service planned. Complete obituary at https://www.funeralchoices.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 465-1800
funeral home direction icon