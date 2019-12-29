JAMES M. FALLON, JR.
(Age 78)
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Washington, DC. Commonly known as "Goose" to all and a champion of the underdog who never suffered fools gladly. Beloved father of James M. Fallon III, Erin Fallon Roldan, and Carolyn Fallon Maloney; grandfather of Caitlin, Michael, and John Maloney, Patrick Fallon and Rose Fallon Roldan; brother of Robert Fallon of Lake Worth, FL. Memorial Mass at Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown University, 37th and O Streets NW, Washington, DC, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Interment on a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Boston MA. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Jesuit Academy, 900 Varnum St., NE, Washington, DC 20017 or at www.wjacademy.org