JAMES FALLON Jr.

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:15 PM
Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown University
37th and O Streets NW
Washington, DC
JAMES M. FALLON, JR.  
(Age 78)  

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Washington, DC. Commonly known as "Goose" to all and a champion of the underdog who never suffered fools gladly. Beloved father of James M. Fallon III, Erin Fallon Roldan, and Carolyn Fallon Maloney; grandfather of Caitlin, Michael, and John Maloney, Patrick Fallon and Rose Fallon Roldan; brother of Robert Fallon of Lake Worth, FL. Memorial Mass at Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown University, 37th and O Streets NW, Washington, DC, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Interment on a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Boston MA. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Jesuit Academy, 900 Varnum St., NE, Washington, DC 20017 or at www.wjacademy.org

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
