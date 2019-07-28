Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FARBER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Middletown Valley Hunt Club Middletown , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

FARBER JAMES P. FARBER Foreign Service officer, Maryland Sportsman James Polk Farber (86) a retired senior foreign service officer and defense executive as well as a long-time Maryland sportsman died peacefully at home Thursday, July 25, 2019. Farber entered the diplomatic service in 1958 following service in the Air Force. His early assignments included tours at Bonn and Paris. As a security officer at Bonn, he was associated with the capture and conviction of the U.S. Diplomat spy, Irwin Scarbeck. Subsequently he was assigned in politico-military functions both in the Paris NATO delegation and at SHAPE headquarters. In 1968, as a NATO affairs specialist in Washington, he was a primary action officer on a successful financial claim against France for the 1965 eviction of the 14 NATO allies from that country. Other assignments included Special Assistant to the Director General of the Foreign Service. From 1979-1981 he was Director of the foreign military sales and security assistance office at the State Department. Mr. Farber had extensive experience in Africa, serving as Principal Officer of the American Consulate at Stanleyville in the Congo during the period of the 1965-67 Eastern Rebellion. He was decorated for his services there with the State Department's Meritorious Honor award. During the 1970's, Farber served as Deputy Chief of Mission and as Charge d'affaires of the American Embassy at Blantyre, Malawi; and subsequently for four years as US Consul General at Durban, South Africa. In 1983, at the rank of Minister-Counselor in the Senior Foreign Service, Mr. Farber took early retirement. He spent the next 12 years with General Dynamics' corporate international department, of which he became deputy head. He was deeply involved in that company's international programs, in particular the F-16 fighter aircraft sales to Greece, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Farber's sporting interests were broad. While serving in South Africa he underwent referee training in rugby football and became an established referee in that country. Returning to the USA, he continued the sport and served for some years as president of the Maryland-Northern Virginia-D.C. Rugby Referees' Association. He had an enduring interest in outdoor sports. He was an early member of the Middletown Valley (MD.) Hunt club where he founded its Foot Beagle sporting pack, the Middletown Valley Beagles, of which he personally hunted the pack for 26 years and remaining Master until his death. He also made possible the preservation of the Middletown Valley Hunt as the headquarters of the local (Newmarket-Middletown Valley) fox hunting club at the family farm near Middletown, MD. Mr. Farber was also an Air Force Reserve officer, serving 22 years active and reserve service in flying and intelligence functions and retiring in 1976 as a Major. He was a graduate of Duke University and of the National War College, Ft. McNair, Washington. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ocile deVore Farber of Middletown; three sons, Charles W. Farber of Brookline, MA.; James P. Jr. and John Michael Farber of the farm; and seven grand children. A celebration of his life will be held at the Middletown Valley Hunt Club in Middletown, MD, on Saturday, August 3, at 4 p.m.A celebration of his life will be held at the Middletown Valley Hunt Club in Middletown, MD, on Saturday, August 3, at 4 p.m.

