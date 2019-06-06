

JAMES L.H. FERGUSON



On May 27, 2019. James L.H. Ferguson (affectionately known as "Jimmy" to his family and many friends) was born on May 2, 1939 in Washington, DC. He was one of four children born to his beloved parents, David and Alice. He grew up in the Bloomingdale/Truxton Circle areas of the city and attended Armstrong High School. He worked as a Master Printer at Reprographics Technologies until his retirement. He particularly enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joyce ("Duckey"), and often with family and close friends. These experiences underscored a well-rounded life, the importance of his family and his commitment to the Lord. Jimmy is survived by his wife Duckey, his eight children Victor, Gina, Linda, Cathi, Marsha, Andre, James Jr, David, (and their spouses or significant others); his 14 grandchildren, Tasha, Monica, Andre, James, Terrell, Dominick, Tyler, Joshua, Spenser, Zakiyyah, Eniya, Sadiyyah, Zameer, and Kareemah; and his four great-grandchildren, Demetry, Alexa, James, and Marlie; sister, Donna, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2019 at the New Smyrna Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20019. The viewing is at 9 a.m. and the funeral begins at 11 a.m.