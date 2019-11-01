

James Kenneth Fink



On October 30, 2019, James Kenneth Fink of Ocean City, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep at Compass Regional Hospice. He was 83.

He was born on November 1, 1935 in Manheim, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Manheim Central High School.

He served two years in the US Army before beginning his career with the telephone company in 1956. He retired in 1989. Mr. Fink lived in Ocean City, MD after his retirement.

He was a member of the Alexander Graham Bell Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, The Elks Lodge #2546 of Ocean City and the of Seabrook, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Ann Fink (Guthridge); his son: Glenn Williams (Kathy); his daughters: Linda Thompson (Blair) and Darlene Ruggiero (Paul); his brother: Donald Fink (Kay); his sisters: Donna Ort (Levere), Linda Dennis (Clair deceased); his grandchildren: Katie Kelley (Andrew), Blair Thompson (Kayla), Eric Thompson, Remy Thompson; his aunt: Helen Wallace; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held November 3, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newman Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd Chester, MD 21619 at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice , 160 Coursevall Dr Centreville, MD 21617 or Cancer Comfort Angles, P.O. Box 253 Chester, MD 21619.