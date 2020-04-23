JAMES ALBERT FISHER, SR.
The Fisher family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved father, and brother, James Albert Fisher Sr., of Ft. Washington MD, and a native son of Norfolk, VA. James passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his children, James Fisher Jr., Stanley Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Eugene Fisher, Nina Robinson, Jeri Fisher and Tracee Fisher-Jarvis; a sister, Addie Mae Whitaker, and brother, George Fisher. James Sr. was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Cora Fisher, four brothers, a sister, and two children, Steven and Anita. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Ave., Norfolk, VA. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.