

James Lee Fleishell

Captain USCG (Ret.)

September 23, 1927 - August 7, 2019



James Lee Fleishell, a Washington, DC native, died peacefully at his home in Chester, CT, surrounded by family. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife, the former Norma De- veau, to whom he had been married for 68 years, his four children, James of East Lyme, CT, Thomas of Montville, NJ, Anne Kelly (John) of Wilton, CT and Mary Lee Tucker (John) of Med- field, MA, and his five grandchildren, Christopher and James Kelly, Connor Fleishell and Ellen and Annie Tucker. He is predeceased by his brother, William Fleishell, a long-time District res ident, and his sister, Jean Hammer.

Jim was born at Sibley Memorial Hospital to William Sheldon Fleishell and Anna Mae Shank. He was raised in the Brightwood area of the District and attended St. John's College High School. Jim graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1950, and later received a Master's de- gree in Public Administration from George Washington University. Jim served for 30 years as a Coast Guard officer in various overseas and domestic assignments, including command of two Coast Guard cutters, USS Cartigan (Panama City, FL) and USS Mackinac (Staten Island, NY). Following his sea tours, he enjoyed major shore commands as Commander, Group Long Island Sound, Commander, Group New York, and Captain of the Port of New York. As Captain of the Port, Jim directed the Coast Guard's operational forces during the nation's 1976 Bicentennial celebration in New York harbor, which included coordination and oversight of the celebration's centerpiece, Operation Sail, a procession of "tall ships" representing more than a dozen coun- tries. Upon retirement from the Coast Guard in 1980, Jim worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, serving as the Executive Director of the New York Harbor Festival. He later joined General Dynamics in their Electric Boat Division in New London, working in their Trident Training Facility Construction and Support Program, retiring fully in 1991.

His passing will leave his family and many friends yearning for his quick wit, his presence, his love and his passion for learning.

