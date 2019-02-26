James F. FLUHR
Lt. Col., US Air Force (Ret.)
Of Springfield, VA. James, died on February 23, 2019 at the Heatherwood Retirement Community. James is survived by his wife Nancy A. Fluhr; their sons Philip Fluhr (Julie), Christopher Fluhr (Andrea), Stephen Fluhr (Susannah): Their grandchildren, Kyle, Benjamin and Ashley Fluhr. The family will receive friends at the FAIRFAX MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Wednesday, February 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 28 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA 22003 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to a . For obituary and directions visit