The Washington Post

JAMES FOOKES (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Thanks for all the memory and love that you have given to..."
    - Deborah Fookes
  • "One of the greatest men I have ever known, for such a long..."
    - Bernard Preamble
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
12319 New Hampshire Ave
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JAMES W. FOOKES (Age 87)  

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, James W. Fookes, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Colleen M. Fookes; loving father of Greg, Gary, Glenn and Wendy Fookes; dear brother of Gary (Christa) Fookes, Bob Millard and the late Don Fookes; cherished companion of Ruth Butler. Also survived by his sister in law Debbie Fookes, his companion Ruth's children Paul, Donna and Kathy and numerous extended family and friends.
 
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon