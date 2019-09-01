

JAMES W. FOOKES (Age 87)



On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, James W. Fookes, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Colleen M. Fookes; loving father of Greg, Gary, Glenn and Wendy Fookes; dear brother of Gary (Christa) Fookes, Bob Millard and the late Don Fookes; cherished companion of Ruth Butler. Also survived by his sister in law Debbie Fookes, his companion Ruth's children Paul, Donna and Kathy and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.