JAMES EDWARD FRANCIS, II
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, December, 14, 2019. Loving husband of 22 years to Fern M. Francis. Also survived by a daughter, Joy E. Shealey (Gerald); mother, Mary Francis; three sisters, Saundra Powell, Jacqueline Townsend, Carolyn Francis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday December 21, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Brightlight Baptist Church, 7300 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.