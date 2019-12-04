James D. Frye
James Daniel Frye "Dan", 77, of Dumfries, VA died November 15, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Leland Edward and Edna Mae Frye. Dan served for 42 years as a federal employee supporting the Department of the Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn Frye; children, Donna "Kitti" Sissom (Timothy), and Cindy Frye (Karen Lalicker); and his grandchildren, Tyler and Dakota Williams.
The family will receive guests at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to: VITAS Program 63 (Northern Virginia Hospice Care), VITAS.com