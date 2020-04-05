|
GALLAGHER JAMES JOSEPH GALLAGHER On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, James Joseph Gallagher peacefully left this world, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88. He was the devoted husband of Jacqueline, beloved father of Maureen (Monte), Kathleen (Frank), James, Teresa (Chris), Philip (Veronica), and Marie; brother of William Gallagher and Joan Schoshinski; grandfather of Paul, Tara, Kevin, Lawrence, Caroline, Christopher, Megan, Julia, Philip, Pamela, Ryan, and Jack; great grandfather of Aryana, Ryder, and Rylee; remembered with love by his first wife and mother of his children, Marie, and fondly remembered by a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol, and his brother, Jack Gallagher. He was born to James John and Lorraine Beck Gallagher on January 11, 1932, in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, DC. Known as "Jim", he made many life-long friends in Brookland, from Turkey Thicket playground through McKinley Tech High School. Jim and his Brookland pals eventually formed "The Brookland Club". Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He was stationed on the USS Des Moines CA-134, with a tour of duty in the Mediterranean. After his service with the Navy, Jim became a Master Electrician, IBEW Local 26. One of the highlights of his career was installing the stadium lights for RFK stadium when it was being built. In 1966, Jim established his own electrical contracting business, the J.J. Gallagher Company, and with the dedicated support of his family, became a successful businessman. Jim was an avid Redskins fan, and enjoyed going to games with his family and friends in The Brookland Club. He loved to organize trips for them whenever the Redskins played in New York, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and in the Super Bowls. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage, which accounted for his quick wit and love of conversation. He enjoyed Irish music, Irish history, and loved traveling to Ireland to visit the towns of his ancestors. He participated in many of the Washington, D.C. St. Patrick's Day Parades, proudly driving his kelly green 1934 Dodge in the procession. Jim loved his family and friends, and enjoyed many memorable gatherings for holidays, celebrations, crab feasts, Brookland Club outings, and trips to Wildwood, New Jersey. He always said the happiest times of his life were when money was tight, but he had a houseful of kids. Jim was an inspiration to us all for a life well lived, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family. Services private. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit www.beallfuneral.comwww.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020
