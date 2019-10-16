Dr. James D. Gates
july 9, 1927 - october 10, 2019
Jim was born in 1927 in East Cleveland, Ohio. His formal education consisted of a Bachelor's degree from Hiram College in 1951, a Master's degree from Columbia University in 1956, and a Doctorate of Education from The George Washington University. Jim started his career in 1951 teaching in the Maple Heights City School District in Ohio. In 1961, he moved to Washington, DC, to work for The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM). He accepted the position of Executive Director of NCTM in 1961. Some of his contributions to mathematics education include his service as a university lecturer and his role in the development of the Center for Educational Associations in Reston, Virginia. He retired in 1995. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from NCTM in 1998. During retirement, he consulted on multiple educational projects; such as the Junior Engineering Technical Society, the MATHCOUNTS Foundation, and the Mathematical Association of America's Committee for the Mathematical Education of Teachers. He was also devoted to Rotary International
and a contributing member of the Reston Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, of 58 years. He is survived by three sons, David; Keith and wife, Lynn; Bob; sister, Marion Palumbo; grandchildren, Colin and wife, Jenna, and Chelsea and fiancé, Austin. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 18, 11 a.m., at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. Share a memory with the family at