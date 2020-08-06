1/1
JAMES GATTUSO
James L. Gattuso (Age 62)  
Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on July 23, 2020, from complications with cancer while with his family in Maine. Born in Norwalk, CA, James was the beloved son of Vincent and Ruth Gattuso. James was a Senior Research Fellow with the Heritage Foundation where he worked for over two decades promoting freedom. He was also Deputy Chief at the FCC and Vice President at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, among others, and was a member of the California and D.C. bars. He was a devoted husband and father and was passionate about history, books, flags, travel, and most of all, his family.James is survived by his adoring wife Dana and two children Peter and Lindsey; brother Joe Gattuso; nieces Isabella and Vivian; nephew Ronny; aunts Darlene John and Linda Leatherwood; and many loving cousins. An intimate funeral service for family and close friends will be held at the Rose Hills Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where James will be laid to rest. The family will hold a larger event to celebrate James' life in the D.C. area at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
