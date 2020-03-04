The Washington Post

JAMES GIBBS Jr.

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
5101 14th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
5101 14th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
JAMES EDWARD GIBBS, JR.  

On February 28, 2020, James Edward Gibbs Jr. "Jimmy", 84, of Washington, DC, peacefully transitioned at Capital Caring Health after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Jimmy was a retiree of the U.S. Government Printing Office and an ordained Deacon. Jimmy is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Antoinette Gibbs (nee Henson). He is survived by his loving children, Vanessa Gibbs Hilliard (Harold dcd), Becky Meadows (Earl), Felicia Dillard (Stephen), Lanette Aguilar (Leonardo dcd), James E. Gibbs III (Kim) and Gary Monroe (Nancy), eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5101 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing: 10 a.m. to Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Morris Cemetery, Hume, VA, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Flowers are welcome; contributions can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, address above, in the name of the deceased. Services by: McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
