

JAMES NICHOLAS GILLMAN



On May 8, 2020, James Nicholas Gillman, loving husband and father of three sons passed away at the age of 93 of COVID-19. Born February 27, 1927 in Mallard, Iowa to Goldie Leona Gillman (Hidlebaugh) and James Nicholas Gillman Sr. He enlisted in the Navy at 16 and served as a Corpsman in On May 8, 2020, James Nicholas Gillman, loving husband and father of three sons passed away at the age of 93 of COVID-19. Born February 27, 1927 in Mallard, Iowa to Goldie Leona Gillman (Hidlebaugh) and James Nicholas Gillman Sr. He enlisted in the Navy at 16 and served as a Corpsman in WWII . He used the GI Bill to attend the University of Iowa . He was working a late shift at the University Hospital when he met Marilynn McQuoid, RN. They were married on September 30, 1950. Shortly after they were married, he was activated from the reserves to serve as a Navy Corpsman attached to the Marines during the Korean War . He graduated from the U of I with a Pharmacy Degree in 1953. He served the State of Iowa as Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home and later as the Commissioner of Social Services for Governor Robert Ray. He retired from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as the Vice President of the Federal Employee Program. He enjoyed flying as a private pilot and at one point held a commercial license. He was active in veterans' affairs and received several honors for his work on behalf of veterans. He worked for justice on social issues on behalf of others and was always ready to lend a hand. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Marilynn Gillman (McQuoid); and his sons Matthew (Amy), Timothy (Maria)and Christopher (Mary). He cherished his grandchildren Wesley (Stacey), Sabrina (Cesar), Jacob and Graham; great grandchildren Maura and Andrew; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Noah George Gillman and sisters Ella Jane Manwarren and Leona May Stevens.