James Aloysius Gladmon (Age 79)
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sandra Gladmon for 58 years; father of Kevin A. (Kathleen) Gladmon, Cheryl (Brian) Beard. grandfather of Matthew Cave, Mallory Welker, Heather Rand, Ian Beard; brother of Patricia Sheahan and Mary Ellen DeSarno; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to a .