The Washington Post

JAMES GLADMON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GLADMON.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Aloysius Gladmon (Age 79)  

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sandra Gladmon for 58 years; father of Kevin A. (Kathleen) Gladmon, Cheryl (Brian) Beard. grandfather of Matthew Cave, Mallory Welker, Heather Rand, Ian Beard; brother of Patricia Sheahan and Mary Ellen DeSarno; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations