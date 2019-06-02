

James Robert Golden passed away on March 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Jim was born in Boise, Idaho on July 15, 1937. The son of Frank and Marian Frances Golden, he graduated from Boise High School in 1955 where he was the editor of the school newspaper. Jim went on to attend the University of Idaho, majoring in journalism and having served as the editor of the Argonaut campus newspaper. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was selected as one of the University's "Top Ten" graduating seniors.

Jim was first employed by United Press International and headed the UPI Bureaus in Reno and Salt Lake City, later returning to Boise to work at The Idaho Statesman, which was subsequently purchased by Gannett. After three years, he was transferred to Gannett headquarters in Rochester, NY and then on to Washington, DC to support the newly-created USA Today national newspaper.

Jim's life was devoted to journalism and he was devastated when he was compelled by Gannett to retire at age 70 after providing more than 40 years of highly-valued service. Jim was widely recognized throughout the journalism community as an innovator in the application of computer information technology and the Internet to national news story coverage. Upon his retirement in 2007, he was formally awarded for his career efforts in having successfully integrated IT into the coverage of national political conventions, multiple Olympic competitions and world-wide major sports events.

Jim was the last surviving member of his family and is interred in a family plot at the Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.