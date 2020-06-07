James Goldsmith
James Emory Goldsmith, Jr.  (Age 85)  
Passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Devoted husband of Georgia G. Goldsmith of Upper Marlboro, MD; and devoted father of Dwayne T. Goldsmith of South Carolina. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9 at Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home, 4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Private Interment Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 398-6700
