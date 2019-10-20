James A. Gooch, Jr.
Of Silver Spring, MD on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret B. Gooch; father of James A. Gooch, III and Gwendolyn T. Singh; grandfather of Nina Singh. Survived by brother, Louis R. Gooch, Sr.; sister, Patricia Watts; brother-in-law, Logan Watts; aunt, Louise Mikell; and many other family and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011 with Mass at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home of Suitland, MD.