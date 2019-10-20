The Washington Post

JAMES GOOCH Jr.

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
James A. Gooch, Jr.  

Of Silver Spring, MD on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret B. Gooch; father of James A. Gooch, III and Gwendolyn T. Singh; grandfather of Nina Singh. Survived by brother, Louis R. Gooch, Sr.; sister, Patricia Watts; brother-in-law, Logan Watts; aunt, Louise Mikell; and many other family and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011 with Mass at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home of Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
