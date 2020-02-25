Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , MD 21054 (410)-923-2601 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , MD 21054 View Map Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , MD 21054 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Calvary United Methodist Church 301 Rowe Blvd Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

GRACIE James W. Gracie "Jim" (Age 78) Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD, on February 20, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, February 13, 1942, Jim was the first child of the late Alice Ricalo Gracie and James Wallace Gracie. Jim is a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic High School where he excelled at math and engineering and was a member of the marching band and swimming team. He then attended the University of Maryland College Park majoring in Chemistry, later transferring to Johns Hopkins University to complete his degree. While he was at Poly and the University of Maryland, he became a nationally competitive springboard diver. He earned his master's in business administration from the University of Baltimore. After 20 years in the chemical industry, most of the time with the Davison Chemical Division of W.R. Grace, Jim started the environmental consulting firm Brightwater, Inc., in 1985 to focus on stream and river restoration and enhancement. Jim pioneered the natural channel approach to stream and river restoration in the eastern United States starting in 1986. In addition to leading the field in stream restoration, Jim was a founding member of the Maryland Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU). He served many positions in the conservation organization including president of the Maryland chapter, chairperson of the Mid Atlantic Council, and two terms as the national president of the national TU. At the chapter level, he initiated the first "City Catch" in the 1970s in Baltimore's Leakin Park, an opportunity for the youth of Baltimore to learn the value of local streams through a fishing expedition. TU continues to sponsor this annual event. Jim always served his home churches: Milford Mill, Bethany, and most recently Calvary United Methodist in various ministries. A member of the choir, he also led financial stewardship campaigns and environmental ministry teams. Jim is best known as a lifelong avid fly fisherman, outdoorsman, and conservationist. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jane Helfrich Gracie; children, David Gracie (Larisa) of Mt. Airy, MD, Meredith Holmes (Josh) of Arnold, MD, and Kevin Gracie of Baltimore, MD, and three grandsons, Michael, Dylan, and Logan; a sister, Judy Dashiell of Sudlersville, MD, and a brother George Gracie of Pasadena, MD. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 26 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD. A memorial service will be on Thursday, February 27 at 3 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD, with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.

