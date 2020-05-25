JAMES STANLEY GRAHAM
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Lillian V Graham; devoted father of Reginald (Zanya), Timothy, Phillip and the late Michael Graham; grandfather of Kimberly, Aisha, Maya, Evan, Reynard, Sharde, Alyshia, Bryant, Terrence, Ahmad, and the late Reginald, Jr. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Savannah, Dalila, Austin, and London and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Graham will have Mass at Church of the Assumption, 3401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.