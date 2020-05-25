The Washington Post

JAMES GRAHAM

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
3401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
JAMES STANLEY GRAHAM  

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Lillian V Graham; devoted father of Reginald (Zanya), Timothy, Phillip and the late Michael Graham; grandfather of Kimberly, Aisha, Maya, Evan, Reynard, Sharde, Alyshia, Bryant, Terrence, Ahmad, and the late Reginald, Jr. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Savannah, Dalila, Austin, and London and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Graham will have Mass at Church of the Assumption, 3401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2020
