James Leon Gray
(Age 76)
Passed peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn Gray; father of Jeffrey Gray (Anita) and Kristina Gray-Akpa (Brian); beloved Pop Pop to Linton Gray-Akpa; brother of Dorothy Washington; uncle of Michele Wright and Kenneth Washington. On Thursday, June 20, 2019 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at From The Heart Church Ministries at 5055 Allentown Road Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a scholarship in his honor: Washington Area Chapter LCNAA, P.O. Box 145, Issue, MD 20645.