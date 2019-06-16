The Washington Post

JAMES GRAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GRAY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

James Leon Gray  
(Age 76)  

Passed peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn Gray; father of Jeffrey Gray (Anita) and Kristina Gray-Akpa (Brian); beloved Pop Pop to Linton Gray-Akpa; brother of Dorothy Washington; uncle of Michele Wright and Kenneth Washington. On Thursday, June 20, 2019 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at From The Heart Church Ministries at 5055 Allentown Road Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a scholarship in his honor: Washington Area Chapter LCNAA, P.O. Box 145, Issue, MD 20645.
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.