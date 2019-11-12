JAMES EDWARD GREEN, JR. (JIM)
On Friday, November 8, 2019, James Edward Green, Jr. (Jim), 94 of Gaithersburg, MD passed away at his residence. He was born August 11, 1925 in Baltimore, MD. Attended Cathedral Catholic Elementary School and Polytechnic High School. Enlisted in U.S. Army
Air Corp during WWII
serving as a B-25 pilot stationed in Texas. After the war he completed his B.S. at University of Maryland where he met his future wife, Vera J. Green (Pettit). He started his 30 year career with the FBI in 1950. After getting married at the Cathedral in Baltimore, MD in May 1952, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio for his first assignment with the Bureau. They then relocated to the Washington DC suburbs when he was transferred to FBI main offices in Washington, DC. where he and his wife raised their three sons. He and his wife then retired to Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, MD. He is survived by his wife of 67-1/2 years, Vera J. Green, and three sons, James E. Green, III (Mary Lou), Michael J. Green (Cindy Ann) and Russell T. Green (Cindy Lee); four grandchildren, Joseph M. Green (Yana), Kevin F. Green, Russell T. (Travis) Green and Regina T. (Tristan) Green and two step granddaughters, Tiffany and Channa and their families. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to a . Please sign the family guestbook at: