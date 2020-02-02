JAMES R. GRIER "Bay"
Born January 16, 1949 entered into eternal peace January 27, 2020. Bay served in the US Marine Corps
where he received the Purple Heart
Medal and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Bay retired from WMATA after 30 years of service. Bay leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Beverly T. and daughters, Katrina and Regina (Darcy); brother, Johnny; sister, Donna (Bobby); nephews, Lowell and Wesley (Alva); great-nieces; a host of other relatives and friends. Following Bay's wishes there will be no funeral or Memorial Service.