James Lewis Grissom
Departed this life on December 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Garfield Grissom, he is survived by his mother, Carrie Verene, wife, Arlene Grissom, daughters, Sharon Porter, Lauretta Hiett and Sheila Porter, sons, Richard Grissom, James Porter and Lawrence Porter, sisters, Margie Verne, Armetha Liles and Evelyn Verene, brother, Johnnie Verene and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church 4630 Alabama Avenue, SE.