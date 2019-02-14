Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GROTHE. View Sign



JAMES RALPH GROTHE (Age 91)

Of Middletown, MD, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born November 1, 1927 in Burlington, Iowa, he was the first son of the late Johanna Cordula (Albrecht) Grothe and Ralph Charles Grothe. He was the husband of Celine Maureen (Sally) Lietsch whom he married on May 20, 1950 and who preceded him in death on October 11, 1996. He was predeceased by his parents and stepmother Olga Fitchner, and five of his sisters. He is survived by his children, Michael James Grothe and wife Sara, Gloria Ann Vigder, and Marie Trista Martin and husband Jim; grandchildren, Ryan Grothe, John Grothe, Rachael Cross and husband Darius, Julianne Grothe, Joshua Vigder, and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Emberly Cross. He is also survived by his sister Catherine (Kay) Fisher of Burlington, IA, brothers Mark (Pete) Grothe of Burlington, IA, Leo Grothe and wife Sandra of Palm Gardens, FL, and David Grothe and wife Barbara of Bettendorf, IA. He is also survived by his loving family of in-laws and over one hundred nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Burlington High School Class of 1945. After high school he served honorably in the communications department of the U.S. Army and enjoyed foreign military travel. After his military service, he attended Burlington Junior College, married, and moved to Washington, D.C. in 1951, where he attended American University. He was employed by the Interstate Commerce Commission from 1951-1967, and the Department of Transportation from 1967-1986. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Middletown, MD with the Rev. Msgr. Rob Jaskot officiating. A Christian burial, with military honors, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18th at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.staufferfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Stauffer Funeral Home

1621 Opossumtown Pike

Frederick , MD 21702

(301) 663-1690 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close