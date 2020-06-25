JAMES "Jimmy" GRYDER
JAMES ALLAN GRYDER "Jimmy"  
James Gryder 38, of Fenwick Island, DE passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Jimmy was born in Manassas, and graduated from Osbourn Park High School. He was preceded in death by Grandparents Tyree and Mary Elizabeth Gryder and Richard H. Hilleary, Aunt Donna Flynn and cousin Hillary Lomax. He is survived by his parents Joy and Wayne Gryder; brothers Dave (Jenn), Tom ( Rachael); grandmother Joyce Hilleary; uncles JR (BJ), Danny (Nancy), Richard (Rhonda), Aunt Jane (Robert); nieces Taylor, Mackenzie, Alexis, Abby, and Alli; nephews AJ and numerous great aunts, uncles and first and second cousins. The Gryder family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge VA 22192 at 1 p.m. on Friday June 26, 2020. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home chapel.You may leave condolences for the family at Millerfuneralhome.net. The Family is planning a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to The Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
JUN
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
