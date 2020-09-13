1/1
JAMES GUANDOLO
James Nisbet Guandolo  August 10, 1939 - August 24, 2020  
On Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. EST, James "Jim" Guandolo, father of four children, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at the age of 81. Jim was born on August 10,1939 in Evanston, Illinois, but spent his youth growing up in Bethesda, Maryland. He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, and attended the Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania before transferring to the University of Maryland where he played football. Jim worked for Ma Bell (Bell Telephone) for a few years in their government sector division putting in classified lines in government buildings. He spent a career with the Smithsonian Institute where he oversaw government projects, and was on site as one of the leaders who broke ground for the Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Jim spent his last several professional years overseeing projects at the National Zoo before retiring from the government. Jim influenced many young men through his love of sports as he coached baseball and football for years in the Maryland area. He had a big infectious laugh and funny sense of humor. Jim loved his animals, his children and grandchildren, music, (but not the loud rock or hip hop stuff), golfing, sketching, cigars, and he truly loved the beach. Jim is survived by: his wife Anne Tietjens Guandolo of Rehoboth, Delaware; son William Joseph, his wife Dana, and their son Daniel of Charlotte, NC; son John David and his children James, Vincenzo, and Marina of Dallas, TX; daughter Nina Tietjens of Charlotte, NC; and daughter Lisa Vivian, her husband Ryan, and their daughter Harper of Annapolis, MD. A private memorial service was held Saturday August 29, 2020 in Rehoboth, Delaware for family members.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
