JAMES HAAHR
James Christian Haahr  (Age 95)  
Of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. He lived an original and extraordinary life serving in WWII for which he was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Légion d'honneur. He was the quintessential diplomat, proudly representing the Foreign Service for 36 years in Europe and South America, achieving rank of Acting Ambassador, Deputy Chief of Mission. Feted and respected by his friends and family, his lifelong passion for history and wisdom remain gifts to all. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela of New York City, and Kathryn of Washington, DC, and two grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders or the 101st Infantry Veterans Association.  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
