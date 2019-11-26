The Washington Post

JAMES "Jim" HAGAN (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" HAGAN.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Patrick Hagan "Jim"  

On November 14, 2019, of Arlington, VA and South Yarmouth, MA, was born September 29, 1950 to John T. Hagan and Marguerite (Radigan) Hagan. Jim worked for the Federal Government in DC for over 40 years with most being spent at The Voice of America. Jim leaves behind his brother John H. Hagan (Mary Dunlavey-Murphy) of Mendon, MA; beloved niece Molly Hagan of Barnstable, MA; cousin, Marthajane Tache (Arthur), and their children of Salem, MA. Jim will be laid to rest in South Yarmouth, MA with his parents. Private memorial services in VA and MA will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Jim's name to The Red Sox Foundation at www.redsoxfoundation.org Please view the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.