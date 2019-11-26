James Patrick Hagan "Jim"
On November 14, 2019, of Arlington, VA and South Yarmouth, MA, was born September 29, 1950 to John T. Hagan and Marguerite (Radigan) Hagan. Jim worked for the Federal Government in DC for over 40 years with most being spent at The Voice of America. Jim leaves behind his brother John H. Hagan (Mary Dunlavey-Murphy) of Mendon, MA; beloved niece Molly Hagan of Barnstable, MA; cousin, Marthajane Tache (Arthur), and their children of Salem, MA. Jim will be laid to rest in South Yarmouth, MA with his parents. Private memorial services in VA and MA will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Jim's name to The Red Sox Foundation at www.redsoxfoundation.org
