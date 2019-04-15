James Oscar Hairston, Jr.
Peacefully passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Loving husband of 53 years to Ilo D. Hairston. Also survived by two children, Shelia Jones (Tony) and Christopher Hairston, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, devoted cousins, Joan, Denise and Jonathan as well as a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, April 17, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Vermont Ave. Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave NW. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.