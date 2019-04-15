JAMES HAIRSTON

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES HAIRSTON.

 

James Oscar Hairston, Jr.  

Peacefully passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Loving husband of 53 years to Ilo D. Hairston. Also survived by two children, Shelia Jones (Tony) and Christopher Hairston, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, devoted cousins, Joan, Denise and Jonathan as well as a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, April 17, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Vermont Ave. Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave NW. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.
 

logo
Funeral Home
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.