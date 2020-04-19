

James Dillard Halsey, JR. (Age 84)

Intellectual Property Attorney



James D. Halsey, JR. (Jim) of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School, and went on to receive a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering and become a member of Phi Delta Theta at the University of Maryland in 1960. Jim continued his studies earning his Juris Doctor degree from the Washington College of Law, American University in 1963, while also working as a patent examiner at the Patent Office in Washington, DC. He also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1958 to 1964.

In 1971, Jim co-founded the law firm, Staas and Halsey LLP in Washington, specializing in intellectual property law solutions for businesses in the United States and around the world, including countries in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia and the Middle East. In the mid-60's, Jim was one of the first U. S. Patent attorneys to represent Japanese technology companies. With his wit, charismatic personality and family linage to WWII 's Admiral Halsey, Jim won respect in Japan and developed an Asian client following that would carry his firm through, to decades ahead. His career with the firm spanned forty-five years, where he was an active Partner until 2002, at which time he became Senior Counsel. He had been a dedicated participant in numerous bar and professional organizations and held court admissions at the D.C., Federal and Supreme Court levels.

A long-time resident of McLean, Jim supported many community endeavors including serving as president of the McLean Orchestra and on the Boards of Directors of the Orchestra, the McLean Project for the Arts and the McLean Choral Society.

Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Martha Halsey of State College, PA. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Dasenbrook of McLean, VA. A doting grandfather to his four grandchildren and lovingly known as "Jimmy,' he is also survived by his two stepchildren: Christopher Dasenbrook and wife, Melissa Bartlett and children, Michael and Sarah; and Carol Nutter and husband, Aaron and children Avery and Alex.

A celebration of life service and an opportunity to make contributions in Mr. Halsey's memory will be shared at a future date.