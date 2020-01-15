

JAMES EDWIN HARDY "Jim" (Age 57)



Passed away peacefully January 12, 2020 at his home in Huntingtown, MD. Jim was born February 5, 1962 in Cheverly, MD to Thomas and Margaret Hardy. Jim was the loving husband of 34 years to Kerry Beth Hardy, and is survived by his children Nicholas Hardy (Shawn), Savannah Hardy Jackson (Trey), and Marshall Hardy; and his grandson Jackson James Hardy. Jim was the owner of Chesapeake Millworks and a respected member of his professional community.

Jim was so generous and caring to his family and friends, but you didn't have to be his friend to enjoy the warmth he brought to a room. His bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed by his loving network of dear friends who loved to travel, golf, and boat together. He lived by his motto, "Don't get caught not living".

Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 17, 2020 at The Cannon Club in Lothian, MD. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .