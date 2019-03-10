JAMES CHESTER HARLEY, SR.
(Age 83)
Of Forestville, MD departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019, the beloved and devoted husband of Dora Agnes (Burch) Harley; loving father of three sons, James C. Jr. (Chip), Joseph Keena and Gary Antonio. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Joseph K., Jr., Jeffrey and Jerrell Harley, Megan (Jerel) Chavis and Curtis Brooks; one brother Thomas W. "Donnie" Harley, Sr. (Beverly); two daughters-in-law Doris and Mildred; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings William Leroy, John Albert, Sr., Mary Dorothy, Marie Augustine, Joseph Roland and daughter-in-law Shirley Harley. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mount Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Md. 20747 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, MD. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD.